He might’ve been advertising his adult beverage company Aviation Gin, but Ryan Reynolds seemed to have had his kiddos on his mind! While recently sharing some behind the scenes snaps from his latest photo shoot for his adult gin beverage, the Pokémon star revealed the hilarious reason fans might wonder why he looks a little tired.

“LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch, hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo,” the 42-year-old hunk began writing in the caption of his Instagram post on Wednesday, September 18. “Bags under my eyes by two thankless a—holes who refused to go to bed the night before.”

The Deadpool star — who shares daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, with wife Blake Lively — even joked that his little girls wouldn’t hit the hay “despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining.” LOL!

Although Ryan was feeling a little insecure about the tired look on his face, fans flooded the comment section and assured the actor he never looked better. “Smoking 🔥😍 and telling parenthood like it is,” one fan wrote. “Ryan Reynolds is so attractive AND calls his kids a—holes … he’s perfect!” hilariously gushed another.

It seems like fans weren’t the only ones drooling over the Two Guys and a Girl actor. Even Ryan’s wife, Blake, left a flirtatious comment on her husband’s post. “Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now … ” the 32-year-old beauty said in references of the series of super hot snaps.

We’d hate to be the ones to mention it, but Ryan might want to get used to getting little sleep considering he and the Gossip Girl star have a third baby on the way! The beloved couple, who announced Blake was officially pregnant this past May, couldn’t be more excited about expanding their adorable brood.

While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres in December, the “Green Lantern” star gushed to the host about how much fatherhood has changed him. “It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids,” he admitted. “It’s kind of made me a better person, I think,” Ryan said, before hilariously continuing, “[But] I sort of miss being horrible. I love it.”

We can’t wait to see how amazing of a father Ryan is once his third kiddo arrives!