Learning something new! Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter Kelly Osbourne taught her about Instagram filters when they played around with the fun settings on Monday, May 18. But instead of thinking it made her look even more gorgeous, Sharon thought the edited pics brought out the worst of her features.

“My child is using lockdown as an opportunity to teach me about face filters, but why does @kellyosbourne look like an ethereal [angel] and I look like What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?!” the 67-year-old hilariously captioned the snap.

In the picture, you can see the blonde beauty clutching her forehead while laying on Kelly’s shoulder. The Talk cohost seemed confused while taking the photo because she didn’t smile or pucker up her lips like her daughter did. Instead, Sharon looked a bit unhinged when the mini Darth Vaders filled the screen with green smoke.

But despite her worries, Sharon’s fans thought she looked amazing. “You look gorgeous! When I did face filters with my mom I turned her into a talking fish lol,” one person said and another added, “Sharon you are so fabulous!!”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sharon and Kelly, 35, have been doing their best to spend time with one another while keeping their distance. The British TV personality showed just how hard that truly was when she shared a picture of her, her mom and dad Ozzy Osbourne sitting far apart while hanging out by the pool.

“Even though I did not get to hug them … at this point I will take what I can get,” the purple-haired beauty wrote on Instagram on March 26. “They are doing well and are [safe] and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes, love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all. Stay safe.”

Kelly also shared a beautiful text Ozzy wrote her in quarantine. “It was so lovely seeing you today,” it read. “Toddles, it breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug.”

We’re just happy Kelly has found a way to be around her family during this difficult time in life.