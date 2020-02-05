What a head-turner! Katie Holmes looks incredible in a new photo shoot for Flaunt magazine’s home edition.

The 41-year-old decided to wear a black Olivier Theyskens romper in some of the photos, as she topped it all off with Roberto Coin jewelry, including earrings. That wasn’t it for the Dawson’s Creek alum, who matched her outfit with heels, as well as a black coat.

William Lords/Flaunt

Aside from posing for the cameras, the actress opened up to the outlet about being behind the camera, as she is directing a film titled Rare Objects — the plot is focused on a women in her late twenties living in Manhattan. “As a woman, we have to keep telling our stories, and keep showing what we all go through, and have that voice out there so that we all feel connected as women,” she explained. “It’s good to keep telling coming-of-age stories because it’s always different in a new time period.”

When she isn’t busy with her career, Katie is all about the most important thing in her life: motherhood. She shares daughter Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. “I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter,” the Batman Begins costar gushed in an interview with Shape magazine. “Being her mom is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege.” The two even find themselves working out — which helps Katie stay fit!

“Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day,” the Ohio native said. “We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.” When it comes down to it, Katie is just happy that she has a strong bond with her little one.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” she revealed to Elle U.K., adding that their age gap has really strengthened their mother-daughter connection. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

