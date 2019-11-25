Just a few days after Katie Couric shared the news of her and husband John Molner‘s colonoscopy appointments, the beloved journalist shared an update on their procedures. Katie took to Instagram on Sunday, November 24, to let her followers know why it’s so crucial to get screened.

“OK listen up friends! Molner and I had his and hers colonoscopies on Friday (how romantic!) and they found TWO polyps during mine!” the 62-year-old beauty wrote alongside a photo of her and John wearing hospital robes. “These have the potential to develop into cancer and that’s why screening is SO IMPORTANT!”

Katie — who lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998 — added that John, 56, “got an all clear” following his procedure.

In her Instagram post, the former Today star thanked her “wonderful” doctor Felice Schnoll-Sussman, who happens to be the head of the Jay Monahan Center at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She also gave a shoutout to the “entire fantastic team for nipping them in the bud (literally)” and for “honoring Jay’s memory by helping so many patients like us … even if it means spending your days up to your elbows in … well never mind.”

Katie’s fans praised her in the comment section of her post for being so open and honest when it comes to staying on top of your health. “You are such an inspiration, Katie. Thank you!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Thank you Katie for always bringing awareness to this terrible disease.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “I had my first colonoscopy last year and it saved my life!”

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

The former Yahoo’s Global News Anchor concluded her post by urging her fans and followers to schedule a colonoscopy appointment with their doctor. “Please get screened everyone! Yeah, the prep isn’t that fun but it’s A LOT better than being diagnosed with colon cancer!!”

She added, “P.S. Did you all know the American Cancer Society has lowered the screening age to 45? So get your butts to the doctor!” You tell ’em, lady!

Even though Katie lost her husband more than 20 years ago, raising awareness around colon cancer still means so much to her. While chatting with Closer Weekly in a previous interview, the Sugar Savvy Solution author got candid about learning to cope with her first love’s death.

“I think about him all the time,” Katie — who is the proud mom of her and Jay’s daughters, Elinor, 28, and Caroline, 23 — confessed to Closer. “We still have photos of Jay all over the place and I try to keep him alive in our day-to-day interactions. I honored him by raising two pretty great kids who have a lot of him in them.”

We bet Jay would be so proud of Katie and John!