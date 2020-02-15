Since Kate Middleton is an extremely jammed-pack schedule, she is out and about a lot, which has led her to feeling some mom guilt.

“Yes, absolutely — and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying!” 38-year-old said while on Giovanna Fletcher’spPodcast, “Happy Mum, Happy Baby.” “Yep — all the time.” The Duchess of Cambridge shares three kids — Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — with her husband Prince William.

“You know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’” Kate revealed. “It’s a constant challenge — you hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

“There’s always something to feel guilty over,” the podcast host added, to which the royal said, “Exactly. And always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!” Even though Kate and her husband, 38, find themselves at a lot of events, they would to see their little ones tag along, all in the name of bonding like a family.

“William and Kate will be making more appearances with the kids this year — especially the eldest two,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They aren’t going to be parading the children around like accessories or anything like that, but don’t see any harm in them making a few appearances a year during the school holidays, at charity events which they see as a good fit.” The happy pair will also be taking some time off from their royal duties in the near future to spend more time with their kids — and Queen Elizabeth approves!

“Kate and William have been allocated more duties since the royal shake up but they’re trying not to let work to get in the way of their family time. That’s why they’re taking time off to spend with the kids over half term,” another insider previously told Closer exclusively. “They’ve set boundaries and the Queen is on their side. She’s supportive of their decision.”

We are all about this family!