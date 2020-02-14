It’s been quite the whirlwind lately for the royals, but even with that, Queen Elizabeth is still all for Prince William and Kate Middleton taking some time off to spend with their children.

“Kate and William have been allocated more duties since the royal shake up but they’re trying not to let work to get in the way of their family time. That’s why they’re taking time off to spend with the kids over half term,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “They’ve set boundaries and the Queen is on their side. She’s supportive of their decision.”

“One major thing the Queen’s learned from the recent drama surrounding her family is how communication, closeness and being supportive of each other is the key to building a strong monarchy,” the source adds. This comes after another insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were eager to spend more time with their three children — Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; and Prince Louis, 1 — now that their two eldest little ones are off from school.

Paul Grover/Shutterstock

The head monarch, 93, is no stranger to supporting the decisions of her family members — she was all for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking a step back from the royals and going their own way. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in a statement on January 18. “Harry, Meghan and [their son] Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Shutterstock

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” she added. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

We just love to see the Queen being in everyone’s corner!

