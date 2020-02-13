All for the family. Prince William and Kate Middleton are quite busy these days, but they will soon be hitting the pause button on their royal duties in order to spend more time with their three kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been traveling left and right for royal engagements — and attending plenty of events — but their two eldest little ones — Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4 — will be off from school for a bit, and according to Us Weekly, that means that their royal parents will want to get in as much time with them, and their youngest son Prince Louis, as possible!

George and Charlotte — who are currently enrolled in Thomas’s Battersea school in London — will be on half-term break from February 17 to February 21. No word yet on what the famous family will be doing together, but they have taken vacations in the past. Back in the summer of 2019, the happy bunch headed out to Mustique, a private island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and it was a good time!

“George, Charlotte and Louis love visiting the island and due to the privacy regulations it’s one of the few places where they can switch off and have the space and freedom to spend quality time as a family,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “They’re staying in a gorgeous 10 bedroom house so there’s plenty of room for guests. The pad is certainly fit for a king and comes with an infinity pool, spa area, huge garden, fully equipped gym and a private chef.”

“William and George enjoyed some father/son time and went snorkeling together,” the source continued. “George loved seeing all the multi-colored fish and even spotted a tiny shark! As he’s so passionate about nature it was certainly one of the highlights!” At the time, the insider noted just how much Kate and William were all about the vacation spot.

“The couple barely gets to spend any quality alone time in London so the timing couldn’t have been better — it was just what the doctor ordered to keep their romance alive,” the insider revealed.

We are just glad to hear that this family will be spending a lot more time together soon!