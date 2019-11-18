Duchess Kate and Prince William Are Glowing as They Attend the 2019 Royal Variety Performance

Royal date night! Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) were all smiles as they arrived at the London Palladium to attend the Royal Variety Performance on November 18. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were glowing as they stepped out for the annual gala on Monday night.

Kate, 37, looked stunning as she wore a black, sheer-laced gown designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal beauty’s ensemble was a mix of both sexy and classy as the maxidress hugged her slim figure. Kate also wore a pair of black heels as she accessorized the look with her signature blowout and Erdem hoop earrings.

William, on the other hand, looked extremely handsome as he attended the prestigious gala alongside his wife of more than 8 years. Leaving the spotlight on Kate, the 37-year-old hunk donned a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow-tie. The adorable couple looked so in love as they arrived at the event.

VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to the gala’s website, the Royal Variety Performance is a televised show held annually in the U.K. to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity — of which Queen Elizabeth is a longtime patron. Members of the royal family have been attending the annual event ever since King George V and Queen Mary attended a first royal performance in 1912. Wow!

Last year, William and Kate’s in-laws Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) attended the 2018 Royal Variety Performance for the first time together. The former Suits actress, 38, made her gala debut as Harry attended the event for the second time following his first appearance in 2015.

Prior to stepping out at the 2019 gala, Kate and William made their last appearance at the Royal Variety Performance in 2017. At the time, Kate blew fans away as she donned an eye catching blue gown that featured an array of embellishments on the entire bodice. William, per usual, wore his signature tux.

Although the annual performance has been a tradition for members of the royal family, the event goes well beyond Elizabeth, 93, and her children and grandchildren. In fact, the Royal Variety Performance “is watched by over 152 million TV viewers worldwide, making it the most successful and longest running entertainment show in the world,” according to the website. So cool!

