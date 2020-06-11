Together forever. Kate Hudson shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of her kissing boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in honor of his 34th birthday. “I love you,” she captioned the romantic Instagram post on Thursday, June 11, of them locking lips underneath a chandelier.

Kate, 41, and Danny have been together since they first started dating in 2017. After they were seeing each other for one year, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose, in October 2018. “What a year it’s been,” the Fool’s Gold star said on Instagram while celebrating Rani’s first birthday.

Although Kate and Danny aren’t married as yet, she jokingly told him to get down on one knee when she saw an amazing bridal look at a fashion show. “Hurry up and propose, my wedding look just walked down the runway!” she hilariously said on Instagram. Kate’s “wedding look” featured a gorgeous, cathedral-length veil attached to a dazzling swim cap headpiece.

Even though Danny hasn’t talked about marriage as yet, he’ll most likely be with Kate for a very long time. After all, the Chief founder is already a great role model for Kate’s two sons, Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, from previous relationships, and he gets along with the Golden Globe winner’s mom, Goldie Hawn, too.

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” the mom of three gushed about her beau on Danny’s 33rd birthday. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughter’s joy and her magical spirit.”

Danny loves Kate so much that he even shared a cute video of him rocking his girlfriend’s new menswear Fabletics line on social media. While the Lightwave Records founder showed off his comfy new shirt and hoodie, Kate was heard laughing in the background and telling him, “What are you doing?” However, Danny didn’t seem to mind.

“I’m really excited. I just got a new collection,” he gushed. “Look at these guys. Oh my gosh! Look at these shorts. I got it all on. I’m just going for it. Oh, I just love it so much.”

It’s no wonder Kate gave her lover such a sweet shout-out on his birthday. He’s really the best boyfriend ever!