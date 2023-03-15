Motherhood is a role that Julie Andrews has been excelling at! The Mary Poppins star is a mom to three daughters: Emma Walton Hamilton, Amy Edwards and Joanna Edwards. Scroll below to learn more details about her kids.

Who Is Julie Andrews’ Eldest Daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton?

Julie became a mom for the first time during her first marriage to Tony Walton when they welcomed Emma in 1962. The Academy Award winner and the costume designer were married from 1959 to 1968. Despite their marriage not working out, the coparents remained close over the years up until Tony’s death in March 2022 at the age of 87 from complications of a stroke.

“Tony was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes and his talent was simply monumental. I will miss him more than I can say,” she said in a statement to People after her ex-husband’s passing. “We are a huge, blended family and as we hold each other close, we take comfort knowing that he lives on, not only in his children and grandchildren but in the memories of thousands who cherished his warmth and generosity and the glorious gifts he gave us.”

Julie and Emma continue to keep Tony’s memory alive through their work. The mother-daughter duo have written multiple children’s books together, including Dumpy the Dumptruck and The Great American Mousical, which featured illustrations by the late art director. The Kennedy Center Honoree and her eldest child also coproduced the Netflix series Julie’s Greenroom.

Emma married her husband, Stephen Hamilton, in 1991. Together they welcomed two children, Hope and Sam, making Julie a grandmother.

Who Are Julie Andrews’ Stepkids?

During her second marriage to director Blake Edwards, Julie adopted her two younger daughters, Amy and Joanna. She also became a stepmom to his two eldest children, Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards, from his first marriage to Patricia Walker. Blake died in December 2010 at age 88 from pneumonia.

Who Are Julie Andrews’ Adopted Daughters, Amy and Joanna Edwards?

Amy was born in Vietnam and was two months old when she joined the blended family in 1974.

“We wanted a child, and it hadn’t happened,” Julie explained in an October 2015 interview with Australian Women’s Weekly about the decision to adopt. “Amy came into our lives, and it was wonderful. Then Saigon began to fall and within three months, we had another one. We said [to the orphanage where Amy had come from], ‘We know you are not going to be able to do this for long. Once the South falls [adoptions will cease] so if you care to send us another one, please do.’ So suddenly Joanna was with us, and they were not sisters, but like sisters.”

Despite her busy Hollywood career, the Tony nominee always prioritizes her three children and two stepchildren.

“As a mother, my children have always come first and even though I’ve always been a working woman, I have also tried to have them with me as often as I could,” she reflected.

While Amy has largely lived out of the spotlight along with Joanna, she did make a small cameo alongside her mom in the famous mattress surfing scene in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.