Let’s be real, who hasn’t seen one of Julie Andrews‘ films? After all, the U.K. native has been successful since the 1950s — and her staggering net worth proves it! Julie is worth an estimated $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how the Sound of Music actress makes money, keep reading.

Julie Andrews has starred in countless successful films:

The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries franchise are just a few of Julie’s more notable roles.

In fact, 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement are so beloved that fans are itching for a third movie! So, will Julie ever reprise her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi?

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

“I heard that there might be one,” the mother of three, who shares daughters Amy and Joanna with ex-husband Blake Edwards and daughter Emma with ex-husband Tony Walton, told Elle magazine during an April 2020 interview.

“It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and sure I’d be up for it,” Julie added, referring to Anne Hathaway, who starred alongside her as Mia Thermopolis. “I think we should wait for — if a script comes in, let’s wait for that. Of course, we wouldn’t have the wonderful Gary Marshall, who was the director. He’s passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all.”

Julie Andrews is a voice actor:

Did you catch Netflix’s mega-hit series Bridgerton? Well, narrator Lady Whistledown is voiced by Julie herself! Moreover, she voiced Gru’s mom in the Despicable Me franchise, the Queen in the Shrek franchise and more.

Julie Andrews is a singer:

Not only has the Dame released several albums of her own, but Julie has also been featured on a number of movie soundtracks and compilations like A Little Bit of Broadway, Darling Lili, The King and I, Thoroughly Modern Milli and more.

Julie Andrews is a stage actor:

Beginning in 1954, the grandmother of three landed roles in The Boy Friend, My Fair Lady, Camelot, and Victor/Victoria.