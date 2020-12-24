A Christmas Classic! See Julie Andrews and the ‘Sound of Music’ Cast Then and Now

Can you believe it’s been more than 55 years since we first met the beloved cast of The Sound of Music? Stars like Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer have moved on in their careers, but their iconic roles in the classic film continue to grace our TV screens today.

The Sound of Music first premiered on April 1, 1965. The film, which is based on real life, tells the story of the von Trapp family, one of the most famous concert groups in the era preceding World War II. When Julie’s character, Maria, gets hired as a governess in the home of widow Captain von Trapp, played by Christopher, she falls in love with him and his seven children.

Throughout the legendary film — which won multiple Academy Awards and two Golden Globes — we meet plenty of other incredible actors, including late stars Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn, Peggy Wood, Chairman Carr, Heather Menzies-Urich and more. Even though most of the cast is no longer around today, surviving members like Julie and Christopher continue to keep the spirit alive.

The Mary Poppins alum said she considers The Sound of Music to be “an old friend.” While Julie doesn’t watch the classic film every Christmas season, she revealed she’ll “bump into it” and watch once in a blue moon.

“The memories [from filming] are great, though” she shared during an interview with host Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in 2015. “The pleasure of making it and the friendship with the children and Christopher continues, and I see him a lot.”

Julie revealed she also keeps in touch with her younger former costars, Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath. “The children are always in some contact one way or another,” she gushed.

Looking back, the Princess Diaries star revealed why she believes The Sound of Music went down in history as one of Hollywood’s favorite films. “Every 70 years, there’s a new generation, but the film has to be good to last that long anyway!” she proclaimed. “It’s got children and nuns … and beautiful scenery — somewhere in there is the secret.”

