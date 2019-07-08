Dancer Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary in the sweetest way. The Dancing with the Stars professional and her ice hockey player husband took to social media on Monday, July 8, to commemorate their last two years of wedded bliss.

“Wish we could relive our wedding weekend over and over and over again,” the 30-year-old beauty gushed in the caption of her Instagram post. “Thank you @brookslaich for two years of pure magic, laughter, silliness, LOVE and countless adventures! I wake up every day feeling so lucky for your love. I can’t wait to take on the rest of life with you, and if it’s anything like these past two years then I know it will be filled with joy, intimacy and deep connection. I love you.”

Brooks, 36, echoed a similar sentiment for his wife in a tribute shared in honor of the special milestone. “Words cannot express how grateful I am to have you in my life, and how happy you have made me,” he wrote. “You have brought out the best in me, and helped me become the man I always hoped to be.”

⁠

“You are kind, gentle, compassionate, and loving. You are the greatest joy in my life, and I love you with all my heart,” he continued. “Thank you for being you, and choosing me everyday to share your life with!⁠” Aww!

In a post shared to her social media account earlier in the day, Julianne promoted the latest episode of her husband’s podcast How Men Think, in which the couple opened up about the importance of intimacy. “I can have chemistry and connection, but my intimacy with Brooks is because he challenges me, and he sees me for exactly who I am and accepts me for the fact that I can have chemistry and connection with a lot of people, but I choose him every day,” Julianne said during the episode. “I think that is also really sacred, and that’s why we have an intimate relationship. I don’t have that kind of intimacy with a lot of connections that I make throughout my life.”

The couple’s second wedding anniversary comes just weeks after they revealed on Brooks podcast that the blonde beauty began the IVF process shortly before she turned 30 last July. “Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally,” he explained to People of their decision to start IVF. “That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family.”

On top of being a “warrior” throughout the entire process, the handsome hunk also revealed that the America’s Got Talent judge froze some of her eggs last year. “The commitment that she made to us having a family is something I’ll never forget,” Brooks gushed of his wife.

He sweetly added, “As a husband, I just go into full support mode. Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I’m fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her,” he explained. “There are certain things in my wife’s life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I’m there with her and I support her.”

Happy anniversary, Julianne and Brooks!