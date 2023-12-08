Movie buffs might agree that not every classic film needs a sequel. Still, there are some beloved movies that are deserving of new iterations, including several on Julia Roberts’ resume. The Academy Award winner recently revealed which of her films she would love to make a sequel to — and the answer might shock you!

On Thursday, December 7, Julia, 56, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked by a viewer to pick one of her movies that she thinks is deserving of a sequel.

“That’s a really good question, and I’ve never been asked it,” the Georgia native said before choosing My Best Friend’s Wedding.

The 1997 romantic comedy starred Julia as food critic Julianne “Jules” Potter and Dermot Mulroney as Michael O’Neal. Michael married Cameron Diaz’s Kimberly “Kimmy” Wallace at the end of the movie, after Jules attempted to sabotage their wedding.

If there was a sequel, Julia admitted she would like “to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going.” Many viewers might have hoped for a different outcome at the end of the cult classic.

Julia also confessed that she felt like in the original film, Michael should have ended up with Jules. “Well, I mean, of course, Jules,” she said when asked who she felt Michael should have ultimately walked down the aisle with. “But he married Kimmy!”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Fans of Julia’s work also loved hearing about her experiences working on other films, like Steel Magnolias. Initially, it was Meg Ryan who was offered the role of Shelby in the movie, but she was still filming When Harry Met Sally at the same time. “And so I got that part,” Julia explained.

It wasn’t the only time the mom of three, who shares kids Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry with husband Danny Moder, scored a part in that way. Luck was certainly on her side when she landed some of her biggest roles.

“Cate Blanchett was supposed to be in Closer, but she got pregnant. So I got that part,” Julia continued. “I’ve lucked into some good stuff.”

Julia also revealed that she passed up the opportunity to appear in The Last of the Mohicans and You’ve Got Mail, the latter in which Meg, 62, starred.

The superstar reflected on if she regrets passing up any parts, saying, “Well, none that I have regrets about because I feel it’s all kind of destiny.”