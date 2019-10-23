“Our favorite thing to do was to get on an airplane,” she added. “It always became a game and an adventure.” Judy and her kids lived such a glamorous life that they quickly became used to everything showbiz had to offer.

“I walked into her dressing room and saw a room full of roses and telegrams, wall to wall,” Joey recalled to Closer. “We’d go out to dinner and there would be all these stars — I wondered what they were doing there. They were friends with my mom! The energy she generated was amazing.” Joey especially loved the one on one time that he got to spend with Judy when they were traveling. When it was just them together, he felt like he could talk to her for hours. “I remember having a lot of fun with her when were alone,” he said. “She had a great sense of humor.”

Even though everything seemed great for Judy’s kids, they could never hide the fact that they knew about their mom’s prescription pill addiction. Judy may not have known it at the time, but it changed her kids’ lives forever. “She was a great person, but she had that addiction,” Joey said. “I was powerless. It was really hard to deal with as a kid.”

But no matter what their mom went through, Judy was always their hero. “My mother was one of the most selfless people,” Lorna said. “She taught me that the most important thing in life is to be kind. She believed that if you were kind to someone else, they would be kind to you. That was how she raised us.”

