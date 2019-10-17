Besides becoming one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars thanks to her impressive singing and acting careers, Judy Garland spent much of her life being the proud mom to her three kids. Although it’s been nearly 50 years since she passed after accidentally overdosing on prescription drugs in June 1969, the late icon’s legacy is being carried on by her incredible children.

As fans of the Wizard of Oz actress know, Judy was the loving mom of her kids, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft. Judy welcomed her first child, Liza, alongside her second husband, the late director Vincente Minnelli, on March 12, 1946. Sadly, the couple — who met on the set of 1944’s Meet Me in St. Louis and were married in 1945 — called the marriage quits in 1951.

Judy moved on from her marriage with Vincente when she met businessman Sidney Luft. The two ended up getting married in 1952. Judy and Sid, her third husband, later welcomed their first child together, daughter Lorna, on November 21 that same year. After three years had passed, the longtime pair added another baby into their brood when son Joey arrived on March 29, 1955.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Although it’s felt like forever since Judy last graced out TV screens, Liza, Lorna and Joey have kept their mom’s incredible legacy alive through stories and memories. While chatting with Closer Weekly in February 2017, the A Star Is Born actress’ son gushed about what a great mom she was.

“She always tried to be there for us, giving us support and lots of love,” he sweetly shared at the time. “There are so many interviews where she was asked, ‘Why do you work so hard?’ and she’d always say, ‘It’s for my children.'” Aww!

Even the late actress’ eldest daughter, Liza, got candid about life with the beloved beauty. “[It was like living in] the land of dreams,” the “Maybe This Time” singer told Closer. “She was really amazing. And she loved all of us a lot.”

Although Judy is no longer around, we bet she couldn’t be more proud looking down on her kiddos from heaven!

The Showtime documentary Sid & Judy airs this Friday, October 18, at 8:05 p.m. EST.