While there’s a lot of glitz and glamour in relation to Judy Garland, there’s also a lot of pain and struggle too. The late star was a proud mom to her three kids, but she never found lasting success in marriage with her five husbands.

During her life, she said “I do” to five different men — David Rose, Vincente Minnelli, Sid Luft, Mark Herron and Mickey Deans — but none stuck. The wedded relationships lasted to varying lengths, with the shortest being three months (Mickey) and the longest being 13 years (Sid). Judy got married for the first time soon after becoming a legal adult and was even married up until the day she died, not really finding herself single between those unions.

“She was incredibly giving and, when she loved, she loved hard,” her daughter, Lorna Luft, told Closer Weekly. Aside from Lorna, Judy also had another daughter, the mega-famous performer Liza Minnelli, and a son, Joey Luft.

Underwood Archives/UIG/Shutterstock

What may have influenced her marriages — and certainly played a part in her death — was the fact that Judy had a problem with prescription drugs. From the time she was a teen, Judy had been given pills to “cut her appetite and give her energy” as well as pills to make her sleep. She died from an accidental overdose of barbiturates on June 22, 1969.

“[MGM] started the problem, but they didn’t know how to fix it,” Lorna explained about Judy’s addiction issues before clarifying that she doesn’t blame anyone for it. “But I’ve never, ever been angry at the studio system because they really didn’t know what they were doing. They didn’t want to destroy her life. She was their biggest moneymaker!”

As for the ups and downs in the love department, Judy was likely able to walk down the aisle five times due to the energy she exuded from her every pore. After all, she was beloved by millions of people around the world.

“People don’t realize that my mother was the most positive person. She used to say, ‘Always remember that the glass is half-full,” Lorna concluded on an uplifting note. “She had an incredible ability to make people feel and bring them joy.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about each of Judy’s five husbands and their relationships.