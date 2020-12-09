Judi Dench has won countless awards for her performances in hit films like Shakespeare in Love, Iris and Mrs. Brown, but her role as a mother is one that should not be overlooked. The iconic British actress is the proud mom of her only daughter, Finty Williams.

Judi shares her beloved child with her ex-husband, Michael Williams. The former pair, who tied the knot in 1971 but split thirty years later in 2001, welcomed their daughter in 1972.

When the Hamlet star became a mother, she was willing to make whatever sacrifice she needed for her little girl. That included taking a step back from her Hollywood career, which is something Judi said she should have done.

“I wanted to give it up because I wanted to be a proper mother and be around,” Judi told Express in 2015. However, the Educating Rita actor wasn’t too fond of his then-wife’s idea. “Michael said, ‘No please don’t do that,'” she recalled.

Instead, Judi juggled her life as a new mom while pursuing her career as an actress. Because she and Michael both spent so much time performing in plays, the Philomena actress joked they used to refer to Shakespeare as the “man who pays the rent” of the “tiny” apartment they raised Finty in.

Since then, Judi has skyrocketed to fame and superstardom — having appeared in award-winning movies, including, Skyfall, Casino Royale, Murder on the Orient Express and tons others. Her daughter, Finty, has also followed in her mom’s famous footsteps.

However, the Victoria and Abdul actress has mixed feelings about Finty’s Hollywood career. Because she always worried about the negative things people would say about her red-haired beauty, Judi said Finty’s decision to become an actress was an “absolute nightmare.”

“I think that people, you know, compare and say things,” she explained to Express. “I don’t think it’s kind when people do that at all, I think it makes it very, very difficult, and nor do I think there’s a necessity for it.”

Fortunately, Finty is just as successful as her famous mama. Not only is she an actress, but she’s also a mother of her own!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Judi’s only daughter, Finty.