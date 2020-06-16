Way to go! Dame Judi Dench proved age is just a number as she busted a move in a cute TikTok video after reuniting with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic actress showed off her impressive dance skills alongside grandson Sam Williams and daughter Finty Williams.

“When Bojo lets you film a family TikTok,” Sam, 22, captioned his epic post on Sunday, June 14. In the clip, the 85-year-old Skyfall star could be seen dancing with Sam and Finty, 47, to “Laxed” by Jawsh 685. The trio was all smiles as they performed their routine in the backyard.

Judi and Sam have become quite the popular grandmother-grandson duo as the Red Joan actress already made a few appearances on the viral social media app. Because they were quarantining apart amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Sam came up with a clever way to record TikTok videos with Judi via FaceTime.

“Quarantine edition,” the handsome kiddo captioned his grandma’s debut on his page in mid-April. The Academy Award winner — who shares her only child, Finty, with ex-husband Michael Williams — took fans by surprise when she boogied down with her beloved grandkid to “Cheryl” by Yung Gravy.

Sam followed up with a second hilarious clip of Judi dancing over video chat in early May. The Philomena star had her talent on full display as she executed a more difficult routine to “Relationship” by Young Thug and Future.

Performing entertaining TikToks with Sam has been quite the enjoyable experience for Judi. In late April, Judi’s grandchild offered an idea of how the Shakespeare in Love actress was coping in lockdown.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I think due to technology, it’s pretty tough for her,” Sam told Metro.co.uk at the time. “But she is learning FaceTime, and she knows how to call me and how to call mum [Finty]. She’s really trying and persevering, and she absolutely loves when she gets through to us on the other side because it does feel like we’ve all met up.”

Sam added because Judi has “no scripts or anything at the moment” to work on, he’s “given her a few tasks — TikTok tasks — to have a little go at,” he adorably dished to the outlet.

It’s no surprise Judi would be open to dancing on TikTok considering she’s transformed her Hollywood career many times throughout the last few decades. In fact, the Golden Globe recipient once revealed she has no plans for slowing down. “Retirement is a rubbish word,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly.

We hope to see more of Judi on Sam’s TikTok page!