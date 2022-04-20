Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin is a superhero dad! Spending time with his four kids is something he values above anything else. The Academy Award nominee shares son Trevor and daughter Eden with ex-wife Alice Adair, and daughters Westlyn and Chapel with wife Kathryn Boyd.

Josh’s marriage to Alice lasted from 1988 to 1994. They became parents for the first time when they welcomed Trevor in 1988. Eden was born in 1994. Much like their famous parents, Josh’s two older kids both went on to pursue careers in Hollywood, with Eden landing the role of Mia on the hit Paramount series Yellowstone. The actress worked hard to earn her big breakout role.

​​“I don’t want to say that acting was something that I felt resigned to, but I was willing to explore it and continue being in the frame of mind where I have other things that I’ve enjoyed doing,” she told Parade in August 2020. “I did other jobs that I didn’t mind at all. This is something that has continued to fall into place for me, and I’m allowing that to happen.”

After a nine-year marriage to actress Diane Lane beginning in 2004 and ending in 2013, Josh found love with Kathryn. The couple wed in 2016 after three years of dating. In 2018, they welcomed daughter Westlyn. Their youngest daughter, Chapel, was born in 2020. The Outer Range star took a bit of a different approach to fatherhood when his little girls were born.

“When I had my older kids, when they were young, I was really into it,” he told Fatherly.com in April 2019. “I was always into being a dad. But I was always worried about not working. It was based on what was available and who was interested. The day after Eden was born, I was on a plane for New York to do a pilot. It was horrible. This time, I took 17 months off to be with Kathryn through the whole pregnancy and until the baby was four months old.”

Josh is always sharing sweet photos and memories of his children on Instagram whenever he gets the chance!

