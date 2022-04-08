Love is in the air! Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Boyd, stepped out together for the premiere of his new Amazon series, Outer Range, on April 7. The happy couple walked the red carpet dressed to impress and posed for photos together.

Josh looked handsome in a hunter green suit, while his wife went for an elegant, all-black, two-piece skirt and top combo. The blonde beauty documented the trip to The Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles for the premiere on her Instagram stories along with clips from the after-party. It’s clear that she is very proud of her Academy Award-nominated hubby and his latest project.

Outer Range is a Western drama that marked the first lead television series role Josh has taken on in 20 years. In 1989, he began as a series lead on The Young Riders up until the show came to an end in 1992. Since then, he’s become one of the biggest film stars of the 2000s in blockbusters like True Grit and Dune. He found love with the model and business owner during his rise to fame.

The pair got married in 2016 in a beautiful North Carolina ceremony after nearly three years of dating. They share daughters Westlyn Reign, born in 2018, and Chapel Grace, born in 2020. Josh also has two adult children from his first marriage to Alice Adair, Trevor and Eden.

The Avengers actor and his stunning wife like to show fans glimpses into their relationship on social media and post photos of their blended family. On Valentine’s Day in 2022, Josh posted a touching tribute to his wife to celebrate their love story.

“We are, this Valentine’s Day, just living another one of our totally personal to us days, and this day is as perfect, and human, and in love as yesterday was and tomorrow forever will be,” he captioned a photo of the pair. “That no matter what happens, you are my partner, and I am the most fortunate man to be able to hold your hand through it all. Charmed, I am. Charmed between you and these four children.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Josh and Kathryn from the ‘Outer Range’ premiere.