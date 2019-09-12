It is clear that John Slattery has accomplished a lot in his life and career, however, the actor reveals that out of everything there is something he is most proud of: his relationship with his wife, Talia Balsam, and their son, Harry.

The 57-year-old attended the Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day/BGC on Wednesday, September 11, and opened up about his family life, explaining how they are his most important accomplishment. “I’ve been married 20 years this year and my son’s now 20, and he’s in the middle of college. And I would say definitely that. I mean, I’m happy to be working and have done good work, but, my friends and my family are more important to me than that,” the Primetime Emmy nominee exclusively told Closer Weekly.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

The happy couple tied the knot in 1998 — the Mad Men alum revealed the secret to his longterm marriage, saying that he was simply fortunate to have come across Talia, 60. “I just found the right person, you know, I lucked out,” John gushed. “I guess marry someone you like. We get along well, we always have, and I guess being in show business, some people say it’s difficult. I don’t know. We understand the rhythms of this life, which aren’t easy sometimes and there’s insecurity. You’re not sure where you’re going to be. So I don’t know. I got lucky.”

It is no surprise that this is one tight-knit family — in fact, John revealed that he even has shared some important advice to his son when it comes to dealing with life’s obstacles. “I think having to recognize the truth is sometimes not an easy thing to do, but ultimately is the way to go,” the Avengers: Endgame costar said.

“I mean whenever situation like the people dealing with the diagnoses that I’m here to help, you have to look at what is and deal with the reality of your situation,” he continued. “And for me anyway, it’s been the way to go through life. I have a son who I obviously try illustrate that to, and I don’t know, I just think you have one life and to pay as much attention to it and to the truth of it as you can, is the way to go.”

