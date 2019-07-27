They’ve been married for over 40 years, but one should expect another four decades from Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, especially because they have the right ingredients that make their relationship work.

“We love and respect each other,” the singer, 61, told People while on their way to the opening of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. “We’re different, but we balance each other. And we have the same priorities, the same values. We rarely argue about business or music, so it’s been a good thing.”

Emilio, 66, also revealed what he believes is the key to their marriage. “You say yes to your wife,” he told the outlet. “Everything she tells you, say yes. That’s the whole secret.”

“That’s not true!” the hitmaker joked back. “That’s a lie!” However, Gloria can’t get enough of her love even after all these years. “Look at this man, he’s so cute. Makes me laugh every day of my life,” she gushed. “He makes me happy and we make each other happy.”

This isn’t the first time the adorable couple have opened up about their loving relationship. “We’re very supportive of each other. We want each other to be successful and try to do everything to help that happen,” the songwriter once exclusively told Closer Weekly at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

“We don’t believe in love at first sight, though,” she added. “You can have lust at first sight, but when you marry someone, you better have things in common, and we have so many!” That includes the duo’s wedding song “The Day You Say You Love Me,” which Gloria recorded on her 2013 album “The Standards.”

“I sang it to my hubby in the studio,” she recalled. “I was holding him, and he was crying.” So sweet! The pair tied the knot in 1978. They share two kids — son Estefan, 38, and daughter Emily, 24.