Like most families around the world, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been doing their best to stay calm amid the coronavirus outbreak. They opened up about how they’ve been dealing with social distancing during the Monday, April 6, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“What we’re going through right now is unprecedented, it’s unreal,” Chrissy, 34, said while John, 41, sat beside her. “But we’re holding our heads up high.” When Ellen DeGeneres asked which one of them is handling their new living situation the best, Chrissy said they both have been taking it day by day.

“John would love to be busier. He’s still scheduling himself for so many different things, but for me, it’s weird how much energy I have now. I feel like a real housewife now because I spent three hours on my makeup and then I did nothing with my hair but I’m just pretending it’s just casual,” she joked. “I worked so hard for you today by the way. I’ve never done my own makeup in such a long time. It was so gratifying to me, but I think all you can do in this kind of situation right now with everything that’s happening is just try to make other people happy. Try to enjoy yourself.”

Since they’ve been staying at home, Chrissy has been wearing nothing but robes around the house. “At this point, John is so thrilled. We are obviously making the best of it,” she said about her husband loving her new attire.

“It sounds like you’re going to have more children by the end of this thing,” Ellen, 62, jokingly told the model who replied, “I know. They say there are going to be corona babies.”

However, despite everything that’s going on, John said we should all do out best to check in on our family members. “Everybody’s trying to figure out how to get through this. A lot of folks are out of work right now. A lot of folks are struggling and are trying to figure out how to take care of their families. And then we all have older relatives who we are worried about because it hits them a little harder and so we have to stay in touch with them,” he said.

“So I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other and stay in touch with each other so that even though we can’t see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other, talk to each other and make each other feel like we have somebody we can hold on to,” John added.

