Joan Lunden Has Her Hands Full With 7 Kids! Get to Know the ‘GMA’ Alum’s Big Family

Joan Lunden may have her hands full with her seven kids, but she never has to question whether or not she has enough love to share. The former Good Morning America star is the doting mother of her children, Jamie, Lindsay, Sarah, Kate, Max, Kimberly and Jack.

“It’s energizing to me,” she once told Closer Weekly of parenting her big family. “I’m a person who just has always taken on life at full speed. So I think that I was wise in my choice.”

Joan became a mom for the first time when she welcomed her eldest daughter, Jamie, alongside then-husband Michael A. Krauss in 1980. The pair’s second child, Lindsay, was born in 1983, followed by daughter Sarah in 1987. The couple stayed together for five more years before divorcing in 1992.

The beloved journalist expanded her family during her second marriage with Jeff Konigsberg. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2000, became the doting mom and dad of twins Max and Kate in 2003. Less than two years later, they had the surprise of their life when they welcomed another set of twins, Kimberly and Jack, in 2005.

On social media, it’s pretty easy to catch a glimpse of the Why Did I Come into This Room? author spending quality time with her little ones. Joan enjoys grabbing dinner with her daughters, cheering her sons on at sports games and celebrating milestones with her whole brood.

As a mom, Joan is always making sure to look on the bright side of things. The former NBC star said this feeling intensified after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. Even though she’s been cancer-free for five years now, Joan is extra grateful for her beautiful children.

“I remember someone said, ‘You’re going to go in for breast cancer treatment one person, and you’re going to come out another,’ and they were absolutely right,” she exclusively told Closer in October 2020. “You have a better understanding of the true love and compassion and support that come from friends and family.”

Overall, the proud mama said her general outlook on life has completely changed. “I find myself driving along the road to my office and looking around, and there can be a slow driver in front of me, and instead of being irritated with him, I’m saying, ‘Man, are these trees beautiful!’ ” she shared. “I don’t know if I would have been in that [headspace] five years ago.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Joan’s kids!