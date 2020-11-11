For Joan Lunden, one house just isn’t enough! The former Good Morning America star lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, with her husband, Jeff Konigsberg and their kids, but she also has a home up in the mountains in Maine when she feels like getting away.

The occasional Today correspondent has been living in the Connecticut area for years now. Her three-story mansion features plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms, an expansive kitchen, a private indoor gym and much more.

Joan often gives glimpses inside her abode while hanging out with her hubby and their children, Max, Kate, Jack and Kim. In September 2020, the beloved journalist had her entire kitchen on full display while daughter Kim posed for a photo with their family’s cat.

Throughout Joan’s manor, you can see she personalized the rooms with heartwarming family snapshots and unique mementos. “Women are the ones who make a house a home,” she told WAG Magazine in 2016. “I relish the opportunity to decorate … it’s fun when it all comes together.”

The Biography Channel alum may be all about sprucing up her home, but she doesn’t get too stressed out when it comes to decorating. “We’re not formal people so I try to create a casual, elegant atmosphere,” she explained.

For Joan, the most important part is creating a place that gives you the “sense of slowing down and putting your feet up.” Because she used to spend “so much” of her career” on the road,” Joan takes advantage of all the time she has with Jeff and their kids, as well as her older daughters, Jamie, Lindsay and Sarah, whom she shares with first spouse Michael A. Krauss.

“I’m still on the road doing speaking engagements [every] year,” the Emmy nominee dished. “For me, living my life in the public, my home is my sanctuary.”

The Why Did I Come into This Room? author adores her longtime residence in Connecticut, but she also enjoys making memories with her family at her second property in Naples, Maine. At the time she was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Joan was joined by her older daughters and their babies.

“I’ve so loved having [my] two delicious grandkids Parker and Leo with me this summer at my camp pandemic bubble,” she captioned a photo on Instagram.

