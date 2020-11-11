Joan Lunden’s Family Makes Her So Happy! See the ‘GMA’ Alum’s Cutest Photos With Her 7 Kids

Joan Lunden constantly has a big smile on her face when she’s working or attending an event, but nothing can compare to how happy she looks in photos with her kids. The beloved Good Morning America alum is always sharing cute snapshots with her seven children, Jamie, Lindsay, Sarah, Kate, Max, Kimberly and Jack.

Joan became the mom of her big brood throughout her two marriages. The longtime journalist walked down the aisle with her first husband, Michael A. Krauss, in 1978, and they started their family when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Jamie, in 1980.

Three years later, the former couple became the doting mom and dad of daughter Lindsay, as well as their youngest child, Sarah, in 1987. Sadly, Joan and the TV producer went their separate ways after 14 years of marriage in 1992.

Following her first divorce, the Why Did I Come into This Room? author went on to marry her second husband, Jeff Konigsberg, in 2000. Looking back, Joan was so excited to have children with the handsome businessman.

“I wasn’t ready to put my feet up and retire,” she told ABC News in 2006. “I still wanted that life where you’re running around chasing kids on bikes and riding bikes with them.”

However, expanding her family didn’t come as easy as Joan imagined. At the time they were trying to have babies together, the doting mom was 46 years old. Even though a previous fertility test claimed she would have no issues getting pregnant, the pair tried for five years before they turned to in-vitro fertilization.

“You find out that sometimes your uterus doesn’t go along with the program,” she explained to the outlet. After another five failed attempts with IVF, Joan and Jeff tried their luck with surrogacy.

“I was completely convinced that I could, wanted to and felt like Jeff should have that experience of his wife being pregnant,” she candidly shared. “So I was the one who was reluctant to move on to surrogacy; he’s the one who finally said, ‘I think that time is of the essence and that we should try another way.'”

Fortunately, their prayers were answered, and the couple welcomed their twins, Max and Kate, via surrogacy in 2003. The former Biography Channel star and the summer camp owner also became the loving parents of their youngest set of twins, Kimberly and Jack, who arrived in 2005.

Talk about a complete family!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Joan’s cutest photos over the years with her seven kids.