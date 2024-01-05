Comedian Jo Koy certainly knows how to bring the laughs in any project that he works on. After his breakout role in 2022’s Easter Sunday, many have been curious to know more about the Hollywood funnyman, including his relationship history.

Who Is Jo Koy’s Ex-Wife Angie King?

Jo was married to Angie King, who also goes by the stage name Nura Luca, from 2003 until 2013. Angie is a singer-songwriter who “discovered a passion for singing at a young age,” per her website.

Does Jo Koy Have Kids?

Though they are divorced, Jo and Angie remained friendly with each other over the years for the sake of their son, Joseph Glenn Herbert Jr.

“We’re a loving family, and we can work. Just because you’re not married, it doesn’t mean you can’t be the best of friends,” the comic said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021. “You still have the responsibility to raise this beautiful child together. And it’s fun to see my son see his parents happy.”

The former pair have been dedicated to coparenting, and even plan vacations together.

“We’re a team,” Jo said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2023. “We made this kid, so let’s share this as a family.”

He continued, “I love her. I bought her a house right in front of my house. It’s amazing,” adding, “We have such a great relationship. She’s my best friend, she’s my ride or die.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Who Is Jo Koy’s Ex-Girlfriend?

For more than two decades, Jo had been friends with Chelsea Handler, making regular appearances on her late-night talk show. They officially began dating in the summer of 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021.

In July 2022, the couple announced their breakup on Instagram after less than a year together.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” Chelsea wrote in her caption. “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.”

One year after their breakup, Jo revealed where his relationship with Chelsea stood.

“She’s a beautiful person, and, you know, we’re still friends,” he told Page Six in July 2023. “It was a beautiful time. And she’s doing beautiful things right now. She’s crushing it right now, so I have nothing but the best love for her.”

Does Jo Koy Currently Have a Girlfriend?

Jo has not revealed whether he is single or in a relationship currently. He was photographed kissing a mystery woman in September 2022 in California’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, but has not publicly addressed his relationship status.