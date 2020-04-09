Another year older! For Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake‘s son Silas’ birthday, the mom of one shared a cute throwback photo of her and her kid before the coronavirus pandemic.

“This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now … but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy,” she captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8. “To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time. Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all.”

In the cute snap, you can see Jessica, 38, holding Silas over her shoulders. Justin, 39, also shared the same snap on his Instagram Story. Since the family has been advised to stay at home during COVID-19, they probably did something small for the little guy’s birthday. If it was safe for them to be around other people, then you can bet they would have thrown him a nice party like the one his mom had in March.

For Jessica’s 38th birthday, she celebrated it “in style” by having a pajama-themed bash. “I made Justin promise not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised,” she wrote next to an Instagram photo of her smiling next to her hubby and her birthday cake. “Sorry, you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me and for throwing my kinda party. And thank you all for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”

Silas is so lucky to have parents like Jessica and Justin. Not only do they have a very loving marriage, but the pair are great role models for their son. “I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor,” the actress told news.com.au in May 2017. “There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin.” Aww!