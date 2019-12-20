While Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are currently trying to get over some obstacles in their marriage, one thing remains clear: their focus remains on their only son, Silas.

“They’re coming together for their son’s sake,” a source told In Touch of the couple trying their best to work through their rough patch. “They’re not going to ruin Christmas for Silas, that’s their number one priority.” The singer, 38, got into some hot water when he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

“As far as I know they’re still getting out of town for the holidays, spending time with family, that was always the plan, but now there’s this huge elephant in the room,” the insider continued. “Clearly, Jessica and Justin still have a lot to work out.”

Instagram

The famous pair tied the knot in 2012, and had their child, 4, in 2015. And while the duo tries their best to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they have always been open about their little one — in fact, the actress, 37, once revealed what she hopes for Silas. “I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor. There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin. But there’s one thing I don’t want for him. I really don’t want him to be a musician,” Jessica explained to news.com.au.

“I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game. He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio,” she continued. “And this is from someone who makes great music — he tours and makes it look very easy. But he’s been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.”

“I already have this image of [Silas] as a struggling musician and that’s like, ‘Oh my God! As a mom, you think 30 years into the future and you’re like, ‘How do I fix this for him?’ I just want him to be like an engineer or a doctor, something like that,” the 7th Heaven alum added.

Jessica and Justin may be going through some troubles, but we know they will always put their baby boy ahead of everything.