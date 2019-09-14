It wasn’t easy early on for Beverley Mitchell when it comes to her friendship with 7th Heaven costar Jessica Biel.

“We used to butt heads and she used to drive me fricking nuts and we used to literally want to battle,” Beverley, 38, told Us Weekly at the BB Lifestyle luncheon at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 12. “There were times where I just remember going home, because we would carpool home [from the set], and we would just yell at each other all the time.” However, things changed as the pair got older.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“[She is] one of the most talented, strong and amazing women,” Beverley continued. “I call her like my sister. I don’t have brothers and sisters, so she has always been that type of relationship for me because I’m an only child. I adopted her, whether she likes it or not. She doesn’t have a choice.” Their love even spreads down to their children.

“There’s been times when they’ve been in town [and] we try to get the kids together,” the Right on Track star once exclusively told Closer Weekly of trying to arrange a playdate. “We’re super chill when we can get together if we can, but it’s hard.”

“With kids, I feel like it’s hard to like make a play date with your next door neighbor. It’s just constant — everything is just — life is on super work speed, so trying to make plans with someone who travels a lot is even harder. But when we get to see each other, it’s awesome,” Beverley added.

Beverley has two children — daughter Kenzie, 6, and son Hutton, 4 — with husband, Michael Cameron. On the other hand, The Sinner actress shares son Silas, 4, with her man, Justin Timberlake.

Bei/Shutterstock

We’re just glad that these two great women are lifelong pals now!