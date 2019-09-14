Beverley Mitchell Had a Rough Relationship With ‘7th Heaven’ Costar Jessica Biel
It wasn’t easy early on for Beverley Mitchell when it comes to her friendship with 7th Heaven costar Jessica Biel.
“We used to butt heads and she used to drive me fricking nuts and we used to literally want to battle,” Beverley, 38, told Us Weekly at the BB Lifestyle luncheon at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 12. “There were times where I just remember going home, because we would carpool home [from the set], and we would just yell at each other all the time.” However, things changed as the pair got older.
“[She is] one of the most talented, strong and amazing women,” Beverley continued. “I call her like my sister. I don’t have brothers and sisters, so she has always been that type of relationship for me because I’m an only child. I adopted her, whether she likes it or not. She doesn’t have a choice.” Their love even spreads down to their children.
“There’s been times when they’ve been in town [and] we try to get the kids together,” the Right on Track star once exclusively told Closer Weekly of trying to arrange a playdate. “We’re super chill when we can get together if we can, but it’s hard.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to one of the greatest! @jessicabiel you truly are a unicorn!!! Thank you for sticking with me ALL these years! For teaching me to accept someone who thinks differently than me, I know I was a slow learner but I got there. Thank you for always being the first to push me out of my comfort zone, sometimes way out, but always there to hug me when I needed it most! I have shared my highest highs with you and my lowest lows! Thank you for always being my rock! My love for you is beyond! You truly are the sister I always wanted (well most of the time)! You inspire me, you make me better! You do it all with such grace, you are a phenomenal mother, wife, sister, friend, all around badass and I thank my lucky stars everyday to call you family!! And thank you for being the best Auntie! We love you so very much and hope you are being spoiled rotten with love because girl you deserve it all!!!! 😘💖🌈🦄🎁🎂💥 #happybirthday #maryandlucy #sisters #7thheaven #mygirl #bestfriend #family #love #forever
“With kids, I feel like it’s hard to like make a play date with your next door neighbor. It’s just constant — everything is just — life is on super work speed, so trying to make plans with someone who travels a lot is even harder. But when we get to see each other, it’s awesome,” Beverley added.
Beverley has two children — daughter Kenzie, 6, and son Hutton, 4 — with husband, Michael Cameron. On the other hand, The Sinner actress shares son Silas, 4, with her man, Justin Timberlake.
We’re just glad that these two great women are lifelong pals now!