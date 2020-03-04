Her man came through! Jessica Biel is celebrating her birthday, and Justin Timberlake is making sure she does it “in style.” In honor of her big day, he set up a small celebration where the parents had the opportunity to pig out on cake while wearing their PJs, and it looks like it was exactly what the actress asked for. On Tuesday, March 3, she took to Instagram to thank her husband for putting the whole party together.

“Celebrating my birthday in style … and by that, I mean in pajamas,” Jessica, now 38, wrote on the social media site. “Thank you, @justintimberlake, for throwing my kinda party. 🌙☁️🎂 And thanks to all of you for the B-day wishes!”

The couple has been all smiles lately as they’ve stepped out together following the singer’s PDA-scandal with costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019. After Justin, 39, broke his silence to apologize to his wife for “putting [her] through such an embarrassing situation,” he’s put in the work to be “the best husband and father [he] can be.” In addition to making sure she’s enjoying her B-day, that also means celebrating her whenever he gets the chance.

When the couple stepped out at the premiere for The Sinner in February, the “Sexy Back” musician called himself a “proud huz,” posting a heart-eye emoji in honor of his wife. A few days later, he dropped a new song called “Believe” that seemed to reflect on their relationship. “You know I still believe, still believe in you and me / ‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep / I can see it like a movie in my dreams,” he sang on the track.

On Valentine’s Day, he took the opportunity to throw it back to their early days as a couple. “Our first year together,” he captioned a photo of them all cuddled up. “It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know,” he wrote. “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!!”

The public declarations of love are just one of the many ways the Hollywood hunk is trying to make sure his wife knows she’s special to him, an insider told In Touch in January. “Justin knows he’s got a lot of making up to do,” they shared. “He’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark. The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.”