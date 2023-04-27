TV legend Jerry Springer was married once, to Micki Velton, before his death at age 79 after battling pancreatic cancer. While multiple reports stated they divorced in 1994, the pair reconciled and were married for 49 years, the late star’s rep confirmed to Closer. The couple were still together at the time of Jerry’s death and lived together. Scroll below for more details on his marriage and family.

Who Was Jerry Springer’s Wife, Micki Velton?

Prior to becoming a leading talk show personality with the series Jerry Springer, Jerry pursued a career in politics. He wed Micki in 1973, just a few years after he was elected to the Cincinnati City Council. While the status of their relationship was questioned over the years by the media, one thing that is clear is that the producer will be missed by fans, friends and family.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family said in a statement obtained by Closer on April 27. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

On Jerry’s 67th birthday on February 13, 2011, he was spotted outside of The Ritz hotel in New York City with Micki. In an exchange with paparazzi caught on video, Micki stepped away from the camera while the London-born star dished on his birthday plans. Jerry revealed that he had celebrated the big day with some friends but was ready to jet off to work. At the time, the politician revealed he was living in Florida with Micki but often traveled to film his show in Connecticut.

Did Jerry Springer Have Children?

Jerry and Micki welcomed one daughter during their marriage, Katie Springer. In 2006, Katie married her husband, Adam Yenkin. The couple welcomed a child together, son Richard, making Jerry a grandfather. While he tended to keep details about his personal life pretty private, Jerry was thrilled with his role as a grandparent and was gushing over the little one ahead of his 3rd birthday.

“He’ll be 3 years old next month and he still doesn’t have a job,” Jerry joked during an August 2011 interview with the New York Post. “He’s wonderful. He’s gorgeous, a lovely kid and tall. Now that’s a good-looking kid.”

In March 2022, the doting grandpa opened up about his retirement from daytime TV and how he planned to spend more time with his family.

“I’m 78 and have been in front of the camera now for 40 years, plus 10 years in politics. I’m winding down,” Jerry said in a statement at the time.

As for what he hoped to do with all of his free time, the Hollywood funnyman joked that he was hoping to hone in on a new skill.

“I’ve got to learn how to cook, to give Micki a day or two off,” he joked. “Otherwise, we’ll starve.”