Jerry Springer built a substantial career in the television industry prior to his death. Thanks to his multiple endeavors in TV, production, journalism and more, the former Jerry Springer show host left behind a legacy and a large net worth.

What Is Jerry Springer’s Net Worth?

The U.K.-born star was worth $60 million and made a yearly salary of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Roger Askew/Shutterstock

How Did Jerry Springer Die?

On April 27, 2023, the former America’s Got Talent host died in his Chicago home at the age of 79, succumbing to pancreatic cancer. His lifelong friend and family spokesperson Jene Galvin confirmed his death to Closer.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene said. “He’s irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

The spokesperson added, “To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.’”

How Did Jerry Springer Make a Living?

Prior to dipping into show business, Jerry studied at Tulane University in Louisiana, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. Later, he received a J.D. (Juris Doctor) degree from Northwestern University.

In 1977, he was chosen to be the 56th mayor of Cincinatti. In 1982, Jerry ran for governor of Ohio but failed to win the Democratic Party nomination. As a result, Jerry began to transition out of politics and into TV. Among his most notable gigs was when he appeared as a political reporter for the NBC affiliate WLWT in the late 1980s and early 1990s, later becoming a managing editor and news anchor for the station. By 1997, WMAQ-TV in Chicago offered Jerry a news commentator role. However, he didn’t last long on the program, having only appeared in two commentaries.

Following his time in broadcast news, Jerry sought more opportunities in television. In September 1991, the former politician’s hit tabloid show, Jerry Springer, aired. Gradually, it began to focus less on celebrities and more on everyday guests who would talk about scandalous topics, such as infidelity.

While the show was one of his biggest successes, Jerry later starred in his courtroom show, Judge Jerry, which premiered in September 2019. After three seasons, the show was canceled in March 2022.

Apart from broadcast journalism and talk show hosting, the former NBC employee was also an actor, having appeared in a slew of movies, including The Defender and Ringmaster. As for TV roles, Jerry appeared in several sitcoms, from George Lopez to Married … with Children.