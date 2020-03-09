Jennifer Love Hewitt Gets Gorgeous New Manicure to Show How Much She Loves Spring: ‘I’m Ready!’
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is ready for spring! To celebrate the upcoming season, she got a brand new manicure and showed off the stunning results on her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 6.
“OK, I have to share. I got my little nails done today and I went with this fun yellow lemon-lime color,” the 41-year-old beauty said while showing off her nails. “Guys, I’m all about spring. Let’s go! I’m ready.”
After Jennifer waved her hand in the front of the camera a few times, she explained why some people may say her hands look like they’re “150 years old.”
“Do you want to know why?” she asked. “Because I keep washing my hands every 30 seconds. I’ll do something and then I’m like, ‘Crap, I got to wash my hands again. So my hands are aging right before your very eyes. Right before my eyes and it’s terrifying and I apologize to those of you who have seen them.”
However, due to the Coronavirus situation, Jennifer isn’t taking any chances. In fact, she says she’s come up with a good way to stop people from worrying about the virus.
“Can I just say that instead of being worried about Corona, I would like to drink Corona. Right?” The I Know What You Did Last Summer star said with a laugh. “Let’s change it up. While worried about Corona, drink Corona. This has been a public service announcement by yours truly.” Ha!
Today I got to spend the whole day at Disneyland with my family! I really needed a day to pause, be in the moment, and feel the magic that being with my family and Disneyland creates. My face hurts from smiling, my heart has grown, and memories have been made. Thank you @disneyland @disney @disneycaliforniadventure #disneyland #magic #memoriesmade #disney #disneymagic #californiaadventure
Jennifer is right. We all need to start living our best lives. One way she’s already done this is by getting a brand new haircut. The brunette beauty displayed her wavy bob hairdo in a video she shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 4.
“New look and new vibes! I’m feeling ready for joy, light, love, fun and silly energy,” the mom to two kids — Autumn, 6, and Atticus, 4 — captioned the post. “Asking the universe around me to make space for me and those I love to feel unapologetic joy and gratitude. Sending that and more to all of you! @nikkilee901 thank you for making my hair so fun and new.”
We need to follow Jennifer’s lead and start getting ready for spring a.s.a.p!