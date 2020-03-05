We’re going to have to ask Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s hairstylist to put us on her client list after the actress debuted a stunning new haircut. The Ghost Whisperer star showed off her new, wavy bob hairdo via Instagram on Wednesday, March 4.

“New look and new vibes! I’m feeling ready for joy, light, love, fun and silly energy,” the 41-year-old beauty captioned her video post. “Asking the universe around me to make space for me and those I love to feel unapologetic joy and gratitude. Sending that and more to all of you! @nikkilee901 thank you for making my hair so fun and new.”

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

In the clip, Jen explained why she decided to chop off her long, brunette locks. Considering she sports lengthy tresses in her role of Maddie Kendall on Fox’s hit series 9-1-1, she couldn’t have been more excited to lighten up her look.

“OK, guys, I just finished season 3 of 9-1-1 and it was time for a non-Maddie change, so here I am!” Jennifer marveled. “Fresh and ready for spring and summer break. I’ll be back to Maddie again but for now, thank you, Nicky, so much. I couldn’t feel lighter and more like sunshine … I just love it, thank you so much. I really hope you guys like it. I think we’re calling these love lights, right?”

Fans of the Client List actress flooded her comments section with messages of praise for her new ‘do. “I love the new cut and color 🌞 You look absolutely stunning,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Love the short hair!! Looks fantastic.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “You look amazing as usual!”

FOX/Sky Witness/Kobal/Shutterstock

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star — who is the proud mom of daughter Autumn, 6, and son Atticus, 4, with husband Brian Hallisay — may be a longtime favorite in Hollywood, but she’s never held back when it comes to sharing the real and relatable moments in her life.

In honor of her 41st birthday in late February, the doting mom kicked off her celebrations by sharing a gorgeous makeup-free selfie. Jennifer raved over the upcoming year as she shared the empowering photo.

“Last day of 40! Can’t wait for 41!” she wrote alongside the makeup-less snapshot. “Everyone said the forties are the best. I find that to be true. I am truly feeling blessed and sending blessings to all of you. I feel so loved and send love to all of you.”