Jennifer Lopez on Who She 'Trusts' the Most Amid Marital Woes

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles at the Hollywood premiere of the new film Atlas, but there was one important person missing from the red carpet — her husband, Ben Affleck. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer attended the Monday, May 20, event solo amid marital woes with her Oscar-winning spouse.

On the red carpet, Jennifer, 54, revealed the people in her life that she trusts the most, which is a major theme in the movie.

“One thing you can always trust in [is] family,” the New York native told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet alongside costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

Additionally, she teased what’s to come next in her career after taking part in the sci-fi action thriller.

“I have a tour coming up in the summer, you know, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I’m excited, it’s just like a great time,” Jennifer told the outlet. “Who knew that I would be, like, [an] action hero? With The Mother and Atlas now?”

The comments came after Ben, 51, “moved out” of the couple’s shared home, a source told In Touch earlier this month.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider added. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jen and Ben were spotted out together in L.A. for the first time in public in 47 days in photos obtained by In Touch on May 16. The appearance came as they went to go see Ben’s child Fin perform in a school play. Jen’s child Emme also attended the performance. Ben is also a dad to kids Violet and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic,” an eyewitness said. “She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function. She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”

The following day, the Air actor was seen out on May 17 without his wedding ring in photos obtained by TMZ. An insider told In Touch “a divorce filing is imminent” for J. Lo and Ben.

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” a second source told the outlet. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”