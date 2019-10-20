Is it sunny where you are? Well it certainly was in Santa Monica, and Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather by spending a day out and about.

The actress, 47, and her eldest child, 13, were spotted arm in arm while out on Saturday, October 19. The happy duo were nothing but smiles, as they enjoyed their day. The A-lister shares Violet, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The former couple also have two more kids — Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. And while her kids are still young, Jennifer did once admit that Violet is becoming interested in makeup.

She “likes to explore and play” with beauty products,” the 13 Going on 30 star told People “She’s really smart about, ‘Okay, now I’m leaving the house, now I need to check with my mom because chances are she’s gonna make me take this lip off.’ Which, I do. So that’s kind of where we are with it.” However, Jennifer did admit that Violet is perhaps a tad baffled about makeup because she sees several versions of her mother.

“My kids know two versions of me: They know the version that I see in the mirror right now that looks crazy, and it’s what they see 90 percent of the time,” the Alias alum explained. “Other times, they see a version of me that I never saw with my mom or anything, where I’m done up, my hair’s done, my makeup is done, so I wonder what that puts in her mind. Not to put words in her mouth, but I do wonder what it does to an adolescent brain.”

Violet is not just close with her mother, she has also been spotted hanging out with her dad, 47, numerous times. Although, the actor did once reveal that his eldest daughter finds him “embarrassing.” But she was impressed that he got to share a set with Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

“The girls were into Wonder Woman. I like to think they were into Batman a little, but my girls [were] definitely into Wonder Woman,” Ben told Entertainment Tonight. Cute!

