Marriage is hard work! Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Jennie Garth had no choice but to separate from her husband, Dave Abrams, for 10 months when they were having marital problems six months ago.

“We definitely had to part ways completely,” the 47-year-old star recalled to People in a new interview. “We needed that time to grow.”

Since Jennie and Dave, 38, got married within three months of dating, it put a lot of stress on their relationship. “We rushed it too much, and we had individual things we needed to work out. Maybe it was a mistake [to move so fast] and we’ve all had to learn and grow from that,” Jennie explained about her 2015 wedding to the actor and admitted that it “hurt” them greatly.

“When everything wasn’t shiny and pretty and fun like it had been initially, when things got challenging, [Dave] didn’t know how to handle it as much,” she explained. And when Jennie heard through the grapevine that Dave wanted a divorce, she didn’t know how to handle the news.

“I found out that he filed for divorce from TMZ,” she said. “[It] really devastated me.”

However, Jennie was able to pick herself back up once she realized the only way to get over Dave was to let him go. “I was in a really bad mindset for a good five or six months. It was just embarrassing. And it made the accepting of it so much harder. But when I finally did accept, like, we’re breaking up, I had to tell myself, Dave is not an option,” she recalled. “Because I kept wanting it. And then, just when I felt whole again, we started hanging out.”

Thanks to their separation, the BH90210 star and Dave were able to have a much more stronger relationship than they did before. “We both had separate learning to do, and then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of the fiber that connected us back together like, ‘I see you differently now,’” she gushed. “Dave keeps me young and fun.”