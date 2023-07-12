Parenthood has been absolute bliss for Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy! The couple celebrated their son, Rome, turning 6 months old on Tuesday, July 11.

“Happy 6 months, my butterball of love and joy,” Jenna, 29, captioned a video on Instagram. “Thank you for making every moment with you one my heart wants to hold onto forever!! I love you more than I can fully express. Being your mommy is the greatest gift I’ve ever been given!”

In the adorable clip, Jenna and Val, 37, performed a dance routine for their son, who sat smiling and laughing in his highchair. The Dancing With the Stars pros showed off a glimpse of their kitchen in their Los Angeles home as they entertained their little one.

“That is a beautiful moment you caught with your son,” one follower commented on the video, while another fan wrote, “It’s a 10 from Rome!”

While it has yet to be announced if Jenna and Val will both be returning as pros for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, they’ve been busy with their responsibilities as new parents. Jenna recently opened up about suffering a miscarriage before getting pregnant with Rome.

“It’s crazy how you can experience so much joy followed by so much devastation and sorrow,” Jenna recalled during an episode of “The MomForce Podcast” in June. “I ended up miscarrying. We were doing a show in Dallas, Texas, and we were rehearsing for the show, and it was a huge event that was going to be happening all weekend … and Val and I were practicing in the afternoon.”

Though Jenna didn’t initially open up about the emotional experience, she realized that sharing her feelings might help others who have gone through the same thing.

“It just became so apparent to me, I am not alone in this, and this is something that needs to be spoken about because of all the feelings that I had felt, all of that trauma, all of that darkness,” she continued.

After welcoming Rome with Val on January 11, Jenna could not be more grateful for her family of three.

“I’ve always appreciated my body and what it’s been able to help me do and create within my craft … but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor,” she wrote on Instagram on January 23. “About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba. Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through.”