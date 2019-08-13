Aww! Jenna Bush Hager has a lot to be thankful for. She recently welcomed her new baby boy, Henry Harold, with husband Henry Hager, and now the couple’s daughter Poppy has turned one year older. Jenna, 37, celebrated Poppy’s 4th birthday on Tuesday, August 13, by sharing a couple of sweet snaps of their growing girl to Instagram.

“Happiest fourth birthday to our Poppy!” the Today cohost gushed in the caption. “She’s all personality and humor and light. Uniquely Pops — we can’t imagine life without her!!!”

Swipe through to see photos from throughout Poppy’s life!

Aside from Poppy and Henry, Jenna is also a proud mother to daughter Margaret, 6. Since she became a mom of three, Jenna has admitted that her life has become a lot more “wilder” than it used to be.

“We left the house!!!!” the former first daughter said in a new Instagram post on Monday, August 12. “Life is wilder and we are perpetually late and walk slower. But life with Hal is so, so sweet.” Jenna isn’t the the only one whose been overcome with baby joy, her daughters have as well.

When Poppy and Margaret found out their mother was pregnant with baby No. 3, they wanted to tell everyone the great news. “[The girls] are so happy, I mean to the point where they’re telling strangers,” she joked on Today while announcing her pregnancy. “They told the man behind me on the airplane, they told the people at church.” And since Jenna knew her daughters couldn’t keep it a secret, she decided to spill the beans herself.

“I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday,” she said. “[I’m] very pregnant.” Jenna’s husband, Henry, was also elated to learn he’ll be having another kid soon. “We’re thrilled, it is a shock, it’s a lot, but we’re grateful,” the Sisters First author said for the both of them.

We can’t wait to see what Jenna does for Henry’s first birthday! It’ll be here before you know it.