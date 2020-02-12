Considering his mom is one of Hollywood’s most iconic singers, fans wouldn’t be surprised if Janet Jackson‘s 3-year-old son Eissa followed in her famous footsteps. Well, it seems that might be the case after the “Made for Now” songstress revealed her little man is more interested in music than she ever imagined.

“Are you kidding me?” the 53-year-old beauty, who welcomed Eissa in 2018, gushed to host Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “He loves music,” she continued, dishing how Questlove, who is the frontman of Jimmy’s house band The Roots, actually once gave her son a meaningful gift.

“Quest, as a matter of fact gave him a beautiful set, a drum kit,” she shared, noting he also “already” has a harmonica. “He loves it. He’s incredibly musical.”

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer then listed the instruments Eissa has already perfected. “First it was the violin — all this he chose,” she said as Jimmy, 45, chimed in, asking, “At 3?”

“No, this was at 2,” Janet clarified. “First he chose the violin. He loves classical music. First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school, he says, ‘Mama, I want to take a cello to school,'” she recalled. “I said, ‘Baby, you don’t have a cello.’ He says, ‘I’ll take one but turn my violin into a cello please, mama.’”

Although Janet was at a loss, one of her assistants came to save the day. “My assistant Terry — we were rushing for his class and she took a straw and taped it to the bottom of the violin,” she marveled. “He loved it. He was posing. He took it to school.”

The Poetic Justice actress said Eissa wanted a cello so bad, the little tot even told her second assistant that his “mama” would go out and buy the string instrument. “So he has a cello,” she jokingly explained.

If Eissa follows in his mama’s footsteps as he gets older, we’re sure Janet could give him a pointer or two on navigating the world of Hollywood. While opening up about her busy schedule, the doting mom of one explained how she effortlessly masters her endless obligations.

“It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself,” Janet recently confessed to Stellar magazine in August 2019. “Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me.”