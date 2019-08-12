At age 53, Janet Jackson is a proud mother to her 2-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. Even though she loves raising him and being there for all of his adorable milestones, she admits that taking care of Eissa while going to work has been anything but easy.

“It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself,” Janet recently confessed to Stellar magazine as their cover star. “Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me.”

Janet coparents Eissa with her ex husband Wissam Al Mana and she admits that “you really have to be thick-skinned” to be a working mother. “You can really go in the wrong direction,” she said. “There’s so much temptation, all kinds of crazy things.”

Back in January 2017, the “Feedback” singer welcomed her first child into the world with Wissam. Over a year later, after she got used to having a baby at home, she opened up to Billboard in the magazine’s May 2018 issue about being a new mom.

“My son, even in his short 17 months on the planet, has [shown] me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper,” she gushed at the time. “Love is limitless. And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else.”

Eissa’s birth has also shown Janet how “blessed” she is to be a mother and when she looks into his eyes, she knows he’s the reason why she she gets out of bed in the morning.

“Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace,” she said. “I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.”

We’re so happy for you, Janet!