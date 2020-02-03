Janet Jackson Has Never Looked Better! See the Star’s Transformation Since the 1970s

Who couldn’t adore Janet Jackson?! The beloved “Rhythm Nation” singer has been making fans fall in love with her memorable music, dynamic dance moves and fly fashion ever since she rose to fame in the mid-1970s.

Earlier this year, the 53-year-old beauty stepped out at the Great Gatsby Gala in London. The Poetic Justice actress took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside her lavish, roaring ’20s-themed ensemble for the fun-filled night out on January 30. In the comments section of her post, fans couldn’t help but gush over her incredible look.

“Wow!! I love love this so much. Pure class,” one fan marveled of the outfit — which featured a silky black gown, lace gloves, fur shawl, black hat and pearls. “Janet, I love how you rock that vintage look. Love you rocking the ’20s hard,” a second fan echoed, while a third chimed in, writing, “Absolutely gorgeous queen.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

There’s no doubt Janet has looked incredible throughout the last few decades since becoming one of Hollywood’s most iconic performers. However, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress — who is the proud mom of 2-year-old son Eissa — has candidly opened up about dealing with insecurities.

“I had to find something in my body that I loved, and that was difficult for me to do,” Janet revealed to In Style in September 2019. “At first, I couldn’t find anything. I would look in the mirror and start crying. I didn’t like that I was not attractive. I didn’t like anything about me.

Luckily, the “Made for Now” singer grew to love herself as she aged. “I wound up falling in love with the small of my back. And then from there I found more things,” she admitted. “A lot of it has to do with experience, getting older. Understanding, realizing that there isn’t just one thing that is considered beautiful. Beautiful comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors.”

Janet confessed even learned to love her smile. “Then finally realizing my smile isn’t that bad after all,” she added. “I thought I looked like the Joker because it was so big.”

By learning that there are “lots of different things” that can make someone beautiful, Janet was able to accept herself for who she is. “It’s vulnerability. It’s power. It’s confidence. It’s happiness. It’s seeing the goodness in the soul,” she explained. “It’s spirituality. It’s being selfless and what you do for others before doing for yourself.”

