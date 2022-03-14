Jane Wyman Became a Mom During Marriage to Ronald Reagan: Get to Know More About Her Kids Maureen and Michael

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Wyman found her stride in the entertainment business in the ‘30s when she was just a teen. The Johnny Belinda star welcomed three children at the height of fame with her third ex-husband, 40th President Ronald Reagan: Maureen Reagan, Michael Reagan and Christine Reagan. The youngest Reagan child died soon after she was born.

After bursting onto the acting scene in films like The Kid from Spain and Elmer, The Great, Jane married her first husband, Ernest Wyman, in 1933. Their marriage ended in 1935, one year before she signed a major contract with Warner Bros. It was then that she was able to rise up the ranks in Hollywood and establish herself as a top film actress.

The Missouri native was married to her second husband, Myron Futterman, from 1937 to 1938. She met Ronald after they starred in the film Brother Rat in 1938. The pair were married in 1940, the same year they co-starred in the sequel Brother Rat and a Baby.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Maureen, in 1941. They adopted their son, Michael, in 1945. Two years later, Jane and Ronald welcomed their second daughter, Christine, prematurely. She died shortly after birth.

The pair were officially divorced in 1949. Jane went on to marry her fourth husband, Fred Karger, in 1952. The couple divorced in 1955. They decided to give their relationship another shot a few years later, tying the knot once more in 1961. The Starlift star and the composer divorced for the second time in 1965.

Later on in her career, Jane earned critical acclaim with her role in the CBS soap opera Falcon Crest. She portrayed the character of Angela Channing from 1981 to 1990, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 1984. The Emmy nominee died in 2007 at the age of 90.

“I have lost a loving mother, my children Cameron and Ashley have lost a loving grandmother, my wife Colleen has lost a loving friend she called ‘Mom’ and Hollywood has lost the classiest lady to ever grace the silver screen,” Michael said in a statement at the time.

