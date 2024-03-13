Olivia Munn’s dating history is full of famous faces. The Greek alum has shared rare details about her love life in the public eye over the years, including her relationship with John Mulaney.

Is Olivia Munn Married?

Olivia is not currently married and has never been married. She has been in a relationship with John since May 2021.

Who Is John Mulaney?

John is a comedian who previously served as a writer on Saturday Night Live. He has also earned dozens of credits as an actor, including roles in The Bear, Bupkis and Kroll Show. The Hollywood funnyman was married to Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna said in a statement to People at the time of their split. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

John and Olivia welcomed one son together, Malcolm, in November 2021. In March 2024, she announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy following her diagnosis. She thanked her family for supporting her during the difficult time.

“I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this,” Olivia said. “I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Who Else Has Olivia Munn Dated?

Olivia was previously in a relationship with Aaron Rogers from 2014 to 2017. After that, she was linked to Álex González and Tucker Roberts. The Newsroom alum admitted that the idea of marriage made her nervous.

“I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding]. And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ I don’t really have any of those,” she said during an episode of “The Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast in April 2020. “The idea of getting married has always made me a little … It gives me … I don’t know what that word is for … I’m like, ‘It’s hot in here, right?’ It’s like, ‘Really?’ … Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.”