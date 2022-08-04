Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker has conquered the stages of Broadway and the big screen. Longtime fans have been curious to know more about her personal life outside of her Hollywood achievements. Keep scrolling to find out if she was ever married.

Is Mary-Louise Parker Married?

Mary-Louise got her start on Broadway in 1990’s Prelude to a Kiss. She later moved on to appearing in movies like 1991’s Fried Green Tomatoes, 1993’s Mr. Wonderful and 1995’s Reckless. In 1996, the Tony winner began dating Billy Crudup after costarring together in Bus Stop.

While the pair did date for seven years, they did not walk down the aisle. Though Mary-Louise found herself in several high-profile relationships in the spotlight, she has never been married.

In November 2015, the West Wing alum released a memoir full of letters to men in her life. She also opened up about the relationship her parents had and why it may have contributed to the reason she never got married.

“Maybe a psychiatrist would say I’m not married now because I have some sort of father thing,” she told the New York Times days after the book’s release. “But you know what? That would be the least of my problems.”

Who Is Mary-Louise Parker’s Ex-Boyfriend Billy Crudup?

Billy, a New York native, followed his acting passion throughout college, ultimately leading him to land cameos in films throughout the ‘90s. In 1995, he appeared in Arcadia on Broadway before landing a role in Bus Stop where he met his future girlfriend.

The Watchmen actor and the Angels in America star fell in love and announced they were expecting their first child together in 2003. That same year, Billy met Claire Danes while filming Stage Beauty. He decided to end his relationship with Mary-Louise while she was seven months pregnant to pursue a relationship with the Homeland star.

After Mary-Louise and Billy’s relationship ended, she gave birth to their son, William, in 2004. They continued to coparent their only child together and even appeared in his student film years later.

​​“He’s a creative engine and likes to write and direct his own material at school,” the Eat Pray Love actor told Us Weekly about their son in January 2020. “One of his films recently starred me and his mom, so he gets all the best talent right there.”

Billy and Claire ended their romance in 2006. He moved on with his girlfriend, Naomi Watts, beginning in 2017. In 2019, he joined the cast of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Billy’s portrayal of Cory Ellison earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020.

Mary-Louise has also been linked in the past to Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Charlie Mars. She became a mom for the second time in 2007 when she adopted her daughter, Caroline, from Africa.