A sweet family affair! They may not be seen in public together very often, but Mary-Louise Parker and her two kids, William and Caroline, decided to venture out and make quite the rare appearance on the red carpet recently.

The trio headed out to Broadway on October 17, for opening night of The Sound Inside, a production that the actress, 55, stars in. The Weeds alum was of course all smiles as she posed next to her son and her daughter. This of course turned heads as the family aren’t seen out and about on many occasions.

Mary-Louise shares her eldest child with her ex-husband, fellow actor Billy Crudup. The pair were married from 1996 to 2003. Four years after the couple parted ways, the RED costar adopted Caroline, now 12, from Ethiopia. While her marriage may have ended under rough circumstances, it has not taken away from the fact that the Hollywood star’s priority is and will always be her little ones.

“I’m someone who doesn’t have a mass of talents in life, but I think I’m a good mother,” the Golden Globe winner once told Daily Mail. “It’s nice to be focused on someone other than yourself. I kind of killed myself looking after Will in the beginning because I didn’t want to leave him; I wanted to be the one there with him whenever I wasn’t working. So I never went out, never went to the gym — I didn’t want him to be picked up in the middle of the night by someone who was paid to pick him up. I like the time when it’s just me and Will together. I haven’t done a play since he was a year old.”

“Sometimes I just look at them and I think, ‘You are the two coolest people I have ever met,'” Mary-Louise also told People once. “I was getting ready to come [out] tonight and my son came up to my trailer and said, ‘Where are you going, my beauty?’ I hear that, and I don’t really need anything else.” So lovely!

