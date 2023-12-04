For more than a decade, David Visentin appeared alongside Hilary Farr on HGTV’s Love It or List It, bringing his real estate expertise to the forefront of the show. After Hilary announced her departure from the program in late 2023, all eyes were on David to see if he would follow suit.

Why Is HGTV’s Hilary Farr Leaving ‘Love It or List It’?

Hilary shockingly announced she was leaving Love It or List It after 19 seasons as a cohost.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she told People in December 2023. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

At the time, she wasn’t 100 percent certain if the show would continue on without her. Still, the interior design expert held out hope that David would find a new cohost.

“I wish them all the luck in the world,” she told the outlet. “And I would probably tune in and watch it.”

Hilary “wouldn’t be surprised” if HGTV decided to bring Love It or List It back with a new season and a new star. She has nothing but great memories from working on the show.

“Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way,” the British-Canadian designer reflected. “If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Is David Visentin Leaving ‘Love It or List It’?

So far, David has not announced any plans to leave Love It or List It. Hilary’s announcement initially came as a major surprise to the Canadian real estate agent, who has become one of her closest friends outside of the show.

“He didn’t believe me,” she recalled of his reaction. “He said, ‘Oh, you say that.’”

After the initial shock, David sent his costar well wishes as she prepared for the next chapter of her life and career.

“Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride,” he said in a statement. “I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its,’ but hey, she’s a talented lady. Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

The HGTV stars experienced their fair share of tense moments on the show, but at the end of the day, their friendship is unbreakable.

“We’re good friends, we hang out outside of the show. We go out for dinners, talk about the show, talk about life,” David told Realtor.com in November 2021. “But we’re both fairly competitive. So even outside of the show, we’ve been known to banter and we have to be very careful when we’re in public because sometimes we’ll just start in on each other. What you see on the show is kind of our relationship.”