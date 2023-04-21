As Hilary Farr’s costar on Love It or List It, David Visentin has grown quite a huge fan base. Viewers of the show absolutely love the banter between the cohosts and have been curious to know more about David since his rise to fame on HGTV.

David grew up in Toronto and first began selling houses in 1987. He initially wasn’t sure that he wanted to get into the business after developing a love for theater in high school. After watching his father run a successful real estate company of his own, David eventually decided to get his real estate license.

He was thrilled to combine his love for being on camera and selling homes when presented with the opportunity to join Love It or List It in 2008.

“Not only does real estate run in the family, but both my brothers and sister have done theater!” the TV personality told AZ Central in September 2016. “It was a dream extension for me to take my real estate skills and confidence in front of the camera and put them together for the show. I am going to say the mesh has been very successful as we are now busy taping episode 165! I have to give credit to Hilary. The banter we enjoy is because of what we are able to create together.”

While he and Hilary are competitors on the show as their clients decide if they want to keep or sell their homes, the duo are actually great friends in real life.



“We’re good friends, we hang out outside of the show. We go out for dinners, talk about the show, talk about life,” David told Realtor.com in November 2021. “But we’re both fairly competitive. So even outside of the show, we’ve been known to banter and we have to be very careful when we’re in public because sometimes we’ll just start in on each other. What you see on the show is kind of our relationship.”

Their playful dynamic is a huge part of the reason why the show has been such a success over the years.

“There’s a genuine deep affection between us and a really good, genuine, healthy competition,” Hilary told Streets of Toronto in September 2012. “What you see is what you get. We do bicker. We are exact opposites. We adore each other. We make each other laugh a lot.”

Keep scrolling to learn five interesting facts about David.